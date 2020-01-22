Let eufy’s robot vacs clean the house for you from $160 (Up to 38% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, EufyHome via Amazon is offering up to 38% off its robot vacuums and its latest upright. You can grab the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $320, today’s deal is as much as $120 in savings and is the lowest total we can find. This model features suction power rated at 2000Pa as well as support for the EufyHome app, Alexa and Google Assistant voice control-services (when connected to compatible devices). It also comes with 13.2-feet of boundary strips so you can tell RoboVac where to focus its attention or not. That’s on top of the remote control, charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, and more. The 30C MAX has a 4+ star rating and here’s our review of the standard model 30C. Head below for more deals and details.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s eufy home sale right here. You’ll also find the RoboVac 12 down at $160 from the usual $250+. It isn’t quite as powerful as our lead deal in terms of suction, but it will most certainly keep the floors clean without you having to do it yourself.

However, if you’re looking to take it up a notch, this iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum is now at $399 ($100 off). Dyson’s V6 Stick Vacuum at $150 is another notable deal you might want to look at too (Refurb, Orig. $300).

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX:

All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to boast our strongest ever suction power (2000Pa Max) while maintaining quiet operation and a super-slim design (2. 85”).

Wi-Fi Convenience: The EufyHome app, Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1. 5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!