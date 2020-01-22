The eufy SpaceView Video Baby Monitor hits its lowest price in months at $116

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its SpaceView Video Baby Monitor for $115.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $160 list price, our last mention was $130 and this is among the best discounts that we’ve seen. If you have a newborn baby, then this could be a crucial nursery upgrade. It allows you to easily see into the bedroom without cracking the door, which could help make sure your baby stays asleep. However, it also lets you check up on your child to see what they need from across the house. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Opting for the VTech Audio Baby Monitor saves you quite a bit compared to today’s lead deal. It’s under $27 shipped at Amazon and will let you hear what’s going on with your little one, though you won’t be able to see what’s happening.

However, if you want to see what’s going on, you can simply set up YI’s 1080p Home Camera. It’s $23 Prime shipped and offers an HD feed to view your little one.

eufy SpaceView Video Baby Monitor features:

Sweet Dreams on the Big Screen: The large 5″ 720p video baby monitor display shows a sharp picture with 10 times more detail than ordinary 240p-display baby monitors.

Ready for Their First Steps: When your baby starts to walk and run around, just attach the included lens to expand the view to 110 Degrees. No need to purchase another lens.

Pan from Pillow to Pinky Toes: Pan the lens 330° to see corner-to-corner and tilt 110° to see floor to ceiling.

