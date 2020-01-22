Enjoy Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in illustrated glory for just $19

Amazon is offering the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition for $19.19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its regular rate of nearly $30, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re a Harry Potter fan, then this is a must-have addition to any collection. As an illustrated version of the Goblet of Fire, this book is bound to be a joy to read. As the fourth book in J. K. Rowling’s best-selling series, the award-winning artist Jim Kay has illustrated in glorious full color. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Those who subscribe to Kindle Unlimited will be able to enjoy other Harry Potter books, like the Sorcerer’s Stone, at no cost. However, these digital copies won’t be able to sit on your shelf and don’t offer the same experience when turning the page.

If you’re wanting a high-tech Harry Potter experience, check out our review on the Kano Coding Kit which lets you program your own wand.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire:

Harry Potter wants to get away from the pernicious Dursleys and go to the International Quidditch Cup with Hermione, Ron, and the Weasleys. He wants to dream about Cho Chang, his crush (and maybe do more than dream). He wants to find out about the mysterious event involving two other rival schools of magic, and a competition that hasn’t happened for a hundred years. He wants to be a normal, fourteen-year-old wizard. Unfortunately for Harry Potter, he’s not normal – even by wizarding standards. And in this case, different can be deadly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!