The Hillsdale Edinburgh Desk plummets to $90 at Home Depot (Reg. $449)

Home Depot is offering the Hillsdale Edinburgh Desk in Espresso for $89.80 with free in-store pickup. That’s $359 off what you’d spend on the Ivory colorway and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. With loads of desk options out there, it can be hard to find something modern that also features a bit of classic design. This model sets out to pull this off with a slim profile that wields “modest crown molding, fluted columns, sleek lines and round metal hardware.” Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Keep your new desk looking its best with these Pledge Lemon Enhancing Wipes for $4. Each wipe is pre-moistened and ready-to-go. A total of twenty-four wipes are included, allowing you to clean off your desk each week for nearly 6 months.

On the hunt for a standing desk solution? It just so happens that we spotted a $50 discount on Monoprice’s electric desk frame earlier today. Considering that it’s on sale for $200, now’s a great time to mull it over.

Hillsdale Edinburgh Desk features:

With modest crown molding, fluted columns, sleek lines and round metal hardware, our Edinburgh Writing Desk has a streamlined yet classic look. This stylish and functional desk is finished in a rich espresso. The broad surface offers plenty of space for writing or using your computer, while two drawers catch pens, paper and other supplies. Part of the Edinburgh Collection, this stylish desk can be used on its own or in conjunction with other Edinburgh modular furniture pieces. It’s sized to fit perfectly between two Pier Cabinets and Tops and beneath a Center Bridge.

