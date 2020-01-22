J.Crew cuts extra 60% off sale items with deals from $20: Outerwear, shoes, more

J.Crew is offering an extra 60% off all sale items with code EXTRA60 at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Dock Peacoat with Thinsulate is a standout from this sale. This coat was originally priced at $298, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $158. This style is great for work or weekend wear and comes in two versatile color options. It also has corduroy-lined pockets and a wool thinsulate material to promote warmth throughout the day. Rated 4.3/5 stars from J.Crew customers. Head below to find more deals from J.Crew.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nordic Half-Zip Pullover $41 (Orig. $148)
- Dock Peacoat with Thinsulate $158 (Orig. $298)
- Classic Suede Moccasin Slippers $20 (Orig. $60)
- Nordic Vest in Polartec Fleece $35 (Orig. $118)
- Garment-dyed Slub Henley $30 (Orig. $43)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Turtleneck Sweater-dress in Supersoft Warm is a great option for winter wear. This dress is figure flattering and can be easily dressed up or down. Better yet, it’s on sale for just $34 and originally was priced at $118.
Our top picks for women include:
- Crewneck Sweater with Jeweled Buttons $30 (Orig. $118)
- Ryan Penny Loafers in Leather $48 (Orig. $120)
- Turtleneck Sweater-dress $34 (Orig. $118)
- Pointelle Cable Sweater $33 (Orig. $98)
- Double-Serge Wool Skirt $56 (Orig. $198)
- …and even more deals…
