J.Crew cuts extra 60% off sale items with deals from $20: Outerwear, shoes, more

J.Crew is offering an extra 60% off all sale items with code EXTRA60 at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Dock Peacoat with Thinsulate is a standout from this sale. This coat was originally priced at $298, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $158. This style is great for work or weekend wear and comes in two versatile color options. It also has corduroy-lined pockets and a wool thinsulate material to promote warmth throughout the day. Rated 4.3/5 stars from J.Crew customers. Head below to find more deals from J.Crew.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Turtleneck Sweater-dress in Supersoft Warm is a great option for winter wear. This dress is figure flattering and can be easily dressed up or down. Better yet, it’s on sale for just $34 and originally was priced at $118.

Our top picks for women include:

