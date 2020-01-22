Johnston & Murphy Final Clearance Event takes up to 50% off boots, sneakers, more

Johnston & Murphy’s Final Clearance Event takes up to 50% off select styles of boots, sneakers, loafers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Pearce Chukka Boots are a notable deal from this sale and a versatile option for everyday wear. Originally priced at $198, however during the sale you can find it for $90. These boots have a cushioned insole to promote comfort and a lightweight design that won’t weigh you down. I love that you can easily dress them up or down whether you pair them with jeans or khakis alike. Find the rest of our top picks from Johnston & Murphy below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Hautelook’s Steve Madden Flash Sale offers deals from just $34 including boots, sneakers, loafers, and more.

