Johnston & Murphy Final Clearance Event takes up to 50% off boots, sneakers, more

- Jan. 22nd 2020 4:51 pm ET

Johnston & Murphy’s Final Clearance Event takes up to 50% off select styles of boots, sneakers, loafers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Pearce Chukka Boots are a notable deal from this sale and a versatile option for everyday wear. Originally priced at $198, however during the sale you can find it for $90. These boots have a cushioned insole to promote comfort and a lightweight design that won’t weigh you down. I love that you can easily dress them up or down whether you pair them with jeans or khakis alike. Find the rest of our top picks from Johnston & Murphy below.

