Johnston & Murphy Final Clearance Event takes up to 50% off boots, sneakers, more

Johnston & Murphy’s Final Clearance Event takes up to 50% off select styles of boots, sneakers, loafers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Pearce Chukka Boots are a notable deal from this sale and a versatile option for everyday wear. Originally priced at $198, however during the sale you can find it for $90. These boots have a cushioned insole to promote comfort and a lightweight design that won’t weigh you down. I love that you can easily dress them up or down whether you pair them with jeans or khakis alike. Find the rest of our top picks from Johnston & Murphy below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Pearce Chukka Boots $90 (Orig. $198)
- Kinley Cap Toe Gore Boots $90 (Orig. $198)
- Warner Wingtip Chelsea Boots $130 (Orig. $180)
- Fowler Venetian Loafer $100 (Orig. $135)
- Brenner Chukka Boots $100 (Orig. $198)
- ….and even more deals..
Our top picks for women include:
- Liliana Boots $100 (Orig. $199)
- XC4 Kelly Sneakers $100 (Orig. $110)
- Elaina Sneaker $110 (Orig. $158)
- Tamara Perf Sneaker $110 (Orig. $158)
- Braelyn Boots $130 (Orig. $199)
- …and even more deals…
