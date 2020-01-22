LG’s SK9Y Dolby Atmos soundbar has 5.1.2-Ch. audio: $250 (Refurb, Orig. $900)

Today only, Woot is offering the LG 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer in refurbished condition for $249.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it originally went for $900, though now it fetches around $500 in new condition at retailers like B&H. If you’re wanting a high-end listening experience for the upcoming Super Bowl, LG’s SK9Y is a great option. It sports full Dolby Atmos support with 5.1.2-channels of audio and even does 4K HDR passthrough. Rated 4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Not quite sure what Dolby Atmos is? Our handy guide walks you through the difference between that and normal surround sound.

However, if you already know what it is, and would prefer to just have standard 2.1-channel audio, you can save quite a bit. VIZIO’s 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer is just $150 shipped at Amazon, giving you a more budget-friendly audio upgrade.

LG SK9Y Dolby Atmos Soundbar features:

Experience Dolby Atmos object-based audio and virtual surround sound with compatible media and the LG SK9Y 501W 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar System. It delivers up to 501W of total power, which includes a 200W wireless subwoofer for enhanced bass and two 43W up-firing Atmos-capable drivers. Bluetooth is built into the soundbar for pairing with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as smartphones or tablets. Once paired, you can wirelessly stream audio from your connected source.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

