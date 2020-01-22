Orvis Outerwear Event takes up to 30% off jackets, vests, pullovers, more

- Jan. 22nd 2020 12:44 pm ET

Orvis Outerwear Event takes up to 30% off all jackets, vests, pullovers, and more. Prices are as marked. Applying code SHIPFIVE at checkout drops shipping to $5. The men’s Classic Barn Coat is a timeless and stylish option that will be a go-to for years to come. It’s currently on sale for $129, which is $40 off the original rate. This style has a flannel lining for added warmth and a corduroy collar. It comes in three color options and will pair nicely with any of your denim. Better yet, you can also find it in a women’s option for $98. With nearly 1,000 reviews from Orvis customers, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

