EufyHome (owned by Anker) via Amazon is offering its C1 Bluetooth Smart Scale for $16.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 40% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Having owned an Apple Health scale for several years now, I can heartily vouch for the high-level of convenience offered. It takes the effort out of keeping tabs on weight changes by automatically sending each measurement to the Apple Health app. This provides easy to read insights that impact exercise routines, food choices, and more. This means that other platforms like Lose It! can pull data using HealthKit and automatically take changes into account. This scale is also compatible with other ecosystems like Google Fit and Fitbit. A total of twelve measurements are captured during each use of this Apple Health scale, including weight, body fat, BMI, and more. Support for 16 users ensures that the whole family will be able to take advantage of its benefits. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Anker’s scale accepts AAA batteries and comes with enough to get you started. That being said, today’s savings leave you with plenty to plan ahead with four AmazonBasics AAA Batteries for $3. Their composition can withstand 10 years of sitting on the shelf, making them a great option to buy now and have ready to go.

While we’re talking Anker and eufy gear, did you catch the smart plug and bulb deals we posted earlier today? Prices start at just $14, providing an affordable way to further expand your smart home.

Anker eufy C1 Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Track the health trends of up to 16 users from one account, and the large LED display is easy to read for all ages.

