AUKEY’s USB-C external HDD enclosure drops to just $10 Prime shipped

AUKEY Store US via Amazon is offering its USB-C 2.5-inch External Hard Drive Enclosure for $9.79 Prime shipped with the code OJG9V8E7 at checkout. Down from its $14 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you recently upgraded your computer from a standard hard drive to an SSD, then this is a great tool. It’ll let you not just recover the data from your old drive, but repurpose it into an external storage device to use on other machines. Plus, being USB-C, it’ll plug in natively to a plethora of new devices, like Apple’s latest MacBooks or even Chromebooks. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now, if USB-C isn’t your top priority, then why not give Orico’s external enclosure a look? It’s still USB 3.0 and works with all 2.5-inch drives, though it costs just $8 Prime shipped.

If you’re looking for the best bang-for-your-buck storage drive in a new computer, be sure to give the WD Blue SN550 NVMe drive a look. It offers 2.4GB/s transfer speeds, which ensure lightning-quick program launches and document loading.

AUKEY USB-C External HDD Enclosure features:

Convenient External Storage: Turn a 2.5″ SATA hard drive or SSD (with 1.5Gbps, 3Gbps, or 6Gbps data transfer rate) into a portable external hard drive. Upgrade or back up your USB-C computer or laptop with up to 2TB hard drive capacity

SuperSpeed Performance: Rapid data transfer rates up to 5Gbps through the USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) port with UASP (USB Attached SCSI Protocol) support for up to 70% faster performance compared to traditional BOT (Bulk-Only Transport) mass storage access over USB 3.1 Gen 1

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!