Backcountry’s Biggest Winter Sale takes up to 50% off: North Face, Sorel, more

Backcountry’s Biggest Winter Sale takes up to 50% off top brands including The North Face, Sorel, Marmot, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Marmot Pheonix Jacket is a standout from this event. Originally priced at $175, however during the sale you can find it for just $80. This style is completely waterproof and great for transitioning from winter to spring. It also has large zippered hand pockets for added storage and a breathable design to help keep you comfortable. Find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry below.
Our top picks for men include:
- The North Face Chilkat III Boots $77 (Orig. $110)
- Marmot Pheonix Jacket $80 (Orig. $175)
- The North Face Gordon Lyons Vest $62 (Orig. $89)
- Sorel Madson Moc Toe Boots $125 (Orig. $180)
- Smartwool Merino Jacket $104 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Patagonia Down Full-Zip Hooded Jacket $165 (Orig. $279)
- Sorel Joan of Arctic Wedge II Shoes $160 (Orig. $200)
- Sorel Harlow Lace Boots $105 (Orig. $160)
- Patagonia Organic Cotton Pullover $90 (Orig. $149)
- The North Face Venture 2 Jacket $69 (Orig. $119)
- …and even more deals…
Dick’s Sporting Goods is also having a North Face Sale with 30% off past-season apparel and accessories.
