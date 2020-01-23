Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Backcountry, Converse, Levi’s, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Backcountry’s Biggest Winter Sale takes up to 50% off: North Face, Sorel, more
- Converse takes extra 30% off clearance items from $28: Boots, sneakers, more
- Mountain Hardwear takes up to 60% off its web specials: Jackets, vests, more
- Eastbay offers up to 30% off The North Face jackets, vests, and more
- Joe’s New Balance takes an extra 20% off select styles with code JAN20 at checkout
Casual and Formalwear |
- Sperry Outlet puts a pep in your step with up to 60% off clearance items
- Levi’s Flash Sale takes 25% off your purchase of $125 or more
- Gift cards up to 20% off: GAP, Banana Republic, adidas, GameStop, and more
- Nordstrom Rack Designer Sunglass Sale offers up to 60% off Prada, GUCCI, more
- Delsey’s Hardside Carry-On is ready to jet set at $79 shipped (Reg. up to $160)
Home Goods and more |
- Nutri Ninja Blender with FreshVac tech drops to $60 for today only (Reg. $90+)
- Amazon 1-day cast iron cookware sale from $19: Skillets, organizers, more
- Stock up on Frank’s Red Hot Sauce and more from $10 in today’s Gold Box
- Add Bella’s family-sized 8-Qt. Air Fryer to your arsenal: $80 (33% off), more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel