Our exclusive code brings Elevation Lab Anchor headphone mounts down to $9.50

- Jan. 23rd 2020 3:34 pm ET

We’ve partnered with Elevation Lab to take 20% off popular The Anchor and The Anchor Pro headphone mounts at Amazon. That brings prices down to $9.56 and $12.76 when promo code 9to5Anchors is applied during checkout. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders of $25+. Elevation Lab’s The Anchor mount delivers a designated spot for your headphones. It attaches underneath your desk (or other surface), making it easy to store your cans when not in-use. The upgraded Pro model offers support for even heavier pairs of headphones along with dedicated cable management. You can learn more in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with Amazon customers.

Elevation Lab The Anchor features:

  • Keeps your headphones out of sight & easy to reach.
  • Holds ultra-securely (same 3M adhesive GoPro uses).
  • Thick premium silicone construction + steel pin inner reinforcement (new)
  • Lessens cord clutter
  • Can hold two sets of headphones.

Elevation Lab The Anchor Pro features:

  • Holds all headphones with ease, even the largest/heaviest gaming & audiophile sets.
  • Mounts in seconds with ultra-strong custom 3M VHB adhesive (same that GoPro uses) with a surface area twice the size of the original for an incredible hold.
  • Built-in cord management. The velcro StowStrap secures your cords taught under your desk, out of the way of your legs.

