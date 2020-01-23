Gift cards up to 20% off: GAP, Banana Republic, adidas, GameStop, and more

Amazon is now offering $50 GAP gift cards for $40 with free email delivery when you use code GAPPROMO at checkout. That’s up to 20% off your next order at the GAP, either online or in-store. But this card carries even more value considering it can also be used at Banana Republic, Old Navy, and even for workout gear deals at Athleta. If you can see yourself dropping some cash at one of these retailers in the future, you might as well grab some discounted credit beforehand. These cards are a great way to score even deeper deals on marked down items or to rare discounts on newly released products that tend to be exempt from sitewide sales and the like. More deals and details below.

Before you head below for the rest of today’s gift card discounts, make sure you browse through the recent GAP and Banana Republic sales with up to 70% off select apparel.

More Gift Card Deals:

We also spotted a notable promotion running on the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box this morning. Best Buy is throwing in a $50 gift card which amounts to one of the best prices we have tracked.

GAP Gift Cards:

You can get jeans at Gap, a sweater at Banana Republic, a graphic tee at Old Navy, and workout gear at Athleta, all with the swipe of just one card! The eGiftCard may be redeemed for merchandise at any Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, or Athleta location, including Outlet and Factory stores. The eGiftCard may also be redeemed online for merchandise at gap.com, oldnavy.com, bananarepublic.com, or athleta.com.

