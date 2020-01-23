LEGO’s Downtown Fire Brigade kit sees rare discount to $81 (Reg. $100), more

Walmart is currently offering the LEGO City Downtown Fire Brigade set for $80.87 shipped. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a $19 discount, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen this kit on sale. This 943-piece kit gives you everything needed to fight fires in your LEGO city. Included here is a 3-level building that stands over 10-inches tall, a fire truck, helicopter, and plenty of accessories. Plus, there are seven minifigures headlined by four firefighters as well as two construction workers and a pilot. Head below for more LEGO deals from $16.

Also on sale today, you’ll find the LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox for $127.99 shipped at Amazon. Down from $150, today’s offer comes within $8 of our previous mention, is the first notable price drop at Amazon, and the second-best we’ve seen overall. This STEAM-inspired set previously made our list of favorite coding kits and includes 847-pieces alongside iOS and Android app support.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

In case you missed it from earlier today, LEGO is letting Star Wars fans decide on the next Ultimate Collector’s set. You’ll find all the information as well as how to cast your vote right here.

LEGO City Downtown Fire Brigade features:

Protect the citizens of LEGO City with the incredible 60216 Downtown Fire Brigade set, featuring a large fire ladder truck with new-for-January-2019 working light and sound brick, extending swivel ladder and fire hose with new-for-January-2019 pump with ‘water jet’ function.

