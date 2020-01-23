Nordstrom Rack Designer Sunglass Sale offers up to 60% off Prada, GUCCI, more

Nordstrom Rack offers up to 60% off designer sunglasses including top brands from GUCCI, Prada, Givenchy, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Elevate your look with the women’s Givenchy Oversized Sunglasses on sale for $120, which is down from its original rate of $350. These sunglasses feature a beautiful tortoise shell detailing and two versatile color options. They can be worn year-round and have luxurious gold details throughout the frame. Better yet, the sunglasses have a curved frame to help sit nicely on the face and they have 100% UV protection. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can easily shop the entire sale here.

