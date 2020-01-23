Add 128GB of fast SanDisk Extreme Pro SD storage to your arensal for $33 shipped

- Jan. 23rd 2020 9:37 am ET

$33
0

Amazon offers the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro SDXC Card for $32.99 shipped. Also at B&H. You’d typically pay $40 or more at other retailers with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Notable specs here include transfer speeds up to 170MB/s, which is ideal when moving 4K content or high-resolution images between devices. Additionally, it’s temperature, water, shock, and x-rayproof. This is an ideal pick up for prosumers that want performance and ample storage when shooting with a variety of DSLR or full-frame cameras. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the quick transfer speeds and save further. SanDisk’s Ultra line offers 128GB of storage for $21 at Amazon. However, you’ll drop the speeds from 170MB/s down to 80MB/s. However, you’ll still protection from various environmental downfalls, as noted in the lead deal above.

There are plenty of other storage deals going around right now, including a 1-day drop on WD’s 1TB portable hard drive at $40. You can also save big on Samsung’s Thunderbolt 3 portable drive as well.

SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO features:

  • TRANSFER SPEEDS UP TO 170MB/s: Delivers up to 170MB/s transfer speeds for a faster post-production workflow
  • PERFECT FOR 4K UHD VIDEO: UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) rated for capturing stunning, uninterrupted 4K UHD video
  • WITHSTANDS EXTREME ENVIRONMENTS: Built for and tested in harsh conditions, the SanDisk Extreme PRO SD UHS-I card is temperature-proof, waterproof, shock-proof, and x-ray-proof

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$33
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
SanDisk

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp