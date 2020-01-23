Add 128GB of fast SanDisk Extreme Pro SD storage to your arensal for $33 shipped

Amazon offers the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro SDXC Card for $32.99 shipped. Also at B&H. You’d typically pay $40 or more at other retailers with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Notable specs here include transfer speeds up to 170MB/s, which is ideal when moving 4K content or high-resolution images between devices. Additionally, it’s temperature, water, shock, and x-rayproof. This is an ideal pick up for prosumers that want performance and ample storage when shooting with a variety of DSLR or full-frame cameras. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the quick transfer speeds and save further. SanDisk’s Ultra line offers 128GB of storage for $21 at Amazon. However, you’ll drop the speeds from 170MB/s down to 80MB/s. However, you’ll still protection from various environmental downfalls, as noted in the lead deal above.

There are plenty of other storage deals going around right now, including a 1-day drop on WD’s 1TB portable hard drive at $40. You can also save big on Samsung’s Thunderbolt 3 portable drive as well.

SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO features:

TRANSFER SPEEDS UP TO 170MB/s: Delivers up to 170MB/s transfer speeds for a faster post-production workflow

PERFECT FOR 4K UHD VIDEO: UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) rated for capturing stunning, uninterrupted 4K UHD video

WITHSTANDS EXTREME ENVIRONMENTS: Built for and tested in harsh conditions, the SanDisk Extreme PRO SD UHS-I card is temperature-proof, waterproof, shock-proof, and x-ray-proof

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!