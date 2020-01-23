Score this Dremel rotary tool bundled with 28 accessories at $91.50 (Save 30%)

Amazon is currently offering the Dremel 8220-2/28 12V Max Cordless Rotary Tool for $91.51 shipped. Usually selling for $130, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, comes within $1.50 of the all-time low, and is the best price we’ve seen in years. Dremel are already one of the most versatile tool you can add to your arsenal, and that’s only amplified with 28 accessories added into the mix. Included here are various bits and attachments for sanding, carving, cutting, and more. It features a 5,000 to 35,000 RPM motor and everything gets neatly stored away in the included carrying case. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Should the included accessories not be enough for you, Amazon has plenty of other bits to put your savings towards. You’ll find polishing kits, sanders, bit sets and much more with options for under $8. An add-on that’s easy to recommend is the Clean & Polish set for $9. This option includes 20 accessories for elevating your Dremel’s ability to tackle jobs around the house.

Add an impact driver to your tool kit with BLACK+DECKER’s $39 option. It’s currently on sale and marked down from its usual $60 price tag.

Dremel 8220-2/28 Rotary Tool features:

The Dremel 8220 variable-speed cordless rotary tool offers the highest performance and versatility of all Dremel cordless rotary tools. The strength of its motor facilitates maximum performance at all speed levels. The ability to use all existing Dremel accessories and attachments allows the Dremel 8220 to complete a wide range of projects. A slim ergonomic body provides a 360-degree grip zone for control in any position.

