TP-Link Deco M3 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system hits $90 ($30 off), more from $10

Newegg currently offers the TP-Link Deco M3 Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $89.99 shipped when code EMCDGFE34 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $120, today’s offer is $9 under the current Amazon price cut, which just so happens to also be the all-time low there. Featuring up to 4,500-square feet of 802.11ac coverage, this Wi-Fi system pairs a mesh router with two satellites for a whole-home setup. You’re also looking at up to 1,167Mb/s speeds, allowing plenty of bandwidth for streaming shows, playing online games, backing up a computer, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 690 customers. Head below for more.

The networking deals don’t end there today, as Monoprice is currently offering a promotion on its popular Slimrun Cat6A Ethernet cables. Right now you can score two 5-packs of 5-foot cables for $10 shipped when adding both to your cart and applying code SR5PK at checkout. Normally you’d pay $9 for each of the bundles, with today’s offer saving you 45%. These cables are a great way to get everything wired into your new router and my personal favorite options. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 360 customers.

We’re also still seeing two of TP-Link’s Deco M5 802.11ac Mesh routers for $100, down from $130. Don’t forget to swing by our most recent UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s new AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router.

TP-Link Deco M3 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Deco M3 3-pack uses a Deco M4R and 2 Deco M3W mesh range extenders to achieve seamless whole-home WiFi coverage up to 4,500 square feet. Deco M3 provides fast and stable connections with speeds of up to 1167 Mbps. With advanced Deco Mesh Technology, units work together to form a unified network with a single network name.

