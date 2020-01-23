Make your own wood-fired pizza in the Ooni 3 Outdoor Oven, now $75 off

Ooni USA (94% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering its Outdoor Pizza Oven for $199 shipped. Regularly $275, like it still fetches at Williams Sonoma, the highly-rated pizza oven is seeing a $75 discount directly on the Ooni site and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. The Ooni 3 Outdoor Pizza Oven runs on “energy-efficient, sustainably sourced” wood pellets (although you can use your own) and can heat up to temperatures of 932-degrees in just 10-minutes. However, this thing doesn’t just help you make delicious wood-fired pizzas, you can also cook everything from meat and fish to veggies dishes to get that special flavor on any of your meals. This miniature oven is portable enough to take on the road so you can enjoy Neapolitan-style pizza anywhere. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers.

Now if you would prefer to cook your pizza in the oven or on the BBQ, it might be worth considering a pizza grilling set. Cuisinart’s option sells for $24 Prime shipped at Amazon and includes a 13-inch pizza stone (which is slightly smaller than the Ooni 3’s capacity for what its worth), a folding stainless steel peel and a pizza cutter. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 750 Amazon customers.

Ooni 3 Outdoor Pizza Oven:

Ooni 3, our award-winning wood fired pizza oven, is one of the most innovative cooking gadgets in the pizza ovens world

Perfect for your outdoor patio or garden, the Ooni 3 portable pizza oven cooks delicious pizzas in just 60 seconds

Heats up to 932ºF in just 10 minutes and runs on energy-efficient, sustainably sourced wood pellets

