Make your own wood-fired pizza in the Ooni 3 Outdoor Oven, now $75 off

- Jan. 23rd 2020 4:34 pm ET

Get this deal
$75 off $199
0

Ooni USA (94% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering its Outdoor Pizza Oven for $199 shipped. Regularly $275, like it still fetches at Williams Sonoma, the highly-rated pizza oven is seeing a $75 discount directly on the Ooni site and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. The Ooni 3 Outdoor Pizza Oven runs on “energy-efficient, sustainably sourced” wood pellets (although you can use your own) and can heat up to temperatures of 932-degrees in just 10-minutes. However, this thing doesn’t just help you make delicious wood-fired pizzas, you can also cook everything from meat and fish to veggies dishes to get that special flavor on any of your meals. This miniature oven is portable enough to take on the road so you can enjoy Neapolitan-style pizza anywhere. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers.

Now if you would prefer to cook your pizza in the oven or on the BBQ, it might be worth considering a pizza grilling set. Cuisinart’s option sells for $24 Prime shipped at Amazon and includes a 13-inch pizza stone (which is slightly smaller than the Ooni 3’s capacity for what its worth), a folding stainless steel peel and a pizza cutter. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 750 Amazon customers.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more deals on interesting and alternative ways to put dinner on the table.

Ooni 3 Outdoor Pizza Oven:

  • Ooni 3, our award-winning wood fired pizza oven, is one of the most innovative cooking gadgets in the pizza ovens world
  • Perfect for your outdoor patio or garden, the Ooni 3 portable pizza oven cooks delicious pizzas in just 60 seconds
  • Heats up to 932ºF in just 10 minutes and runs on energy-efficient, sustainably sourced wood pellets

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$75 off $199
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ooni

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard