Add 3-months to your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub for $21 today (Reg. $45)

Trusted dealer CDKeys is offering 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $20.79 with free digital delivery. Regularly $45 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is the perfect time to extend your existing subscription. While we have seen deeper overall deals on 6-month memberships in the past, this is $7 below our previous mention on a 3-month and the best we can find. Along with access to well over 100 on-demand Xbox games, Game Pass Ultimate also includes all of the Live Gold perks you’re used to including digital deals, online multiplayer access, and more. You can learn more right here and down below the fold.

Best Buy has now launched a massive 3-day sale loaded with Apple deals and other tech including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. While not quite as a good a value as today’s lead deal, Best Buy is offering buy one get one free promotion on 1-month Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. This might be a safer bet for those not unsure how long they will stay interested.

Be sure to check out our review of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller while Microsoft’s latest pro gamepad is on sale for $160. You might also be interested in these photos of Xbox Series X and the latest advancements in Xbox Android streaming.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game

Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network.

With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Play new games on day one like Gears 5, and critically-acclaimed indie titles—plus blockbusters like Metro Exodus and Monster Hunter: World

