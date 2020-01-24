Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 3-in-1 Charging Cable $22 (Reg. $28), more

- Jan. 24th 2020 10:32 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin 3-in-1 Universal Charging Cable for $22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $28, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a triage of connectors, you’ll be able to refuel just about every popular smartphone on the market thanks to Micro-USB, USB-C, and Lightning adapters. With 4-feet of slack, this cable is a great option for charging at home or in the car. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 70 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The Belkin Universal Cable is an all-in-one cable solution designed to meet all your charging needs. Compatible with many of your most-used devices like smartphones, tablets, power banks, it’s great for home or travel. Simply choose your connector and plug in.

Simplify with a single sturdy cable. USB-C, Lightning and Micro-USB connectors are interchangeable, allowing you to use a single cable to power and sync almost any device. Perfect for travel, throw this single Universal Cable in your bag and you’re covered.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
belkin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go