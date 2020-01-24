Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 3-in-1 Charging Cable $22 (Reg. $28), more

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin 3-in-1 Universal Charging Cable for $22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $28, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a triage of connectors, you’ll be able to refuel just about every popular smartphone on the market thanks to Micro-USB, USB-C, and Lightning adapters. With 4-feet of slack, this cable is a great option for charging at home or in the car. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 70 customers.
The Belkin Universal Cable is an all-in-one cable solution designed to meet all your charging needs. Compatible with many of your most-used devices like smartphones, tablets, power banks, it’s great for home or travel. Simply choose your connector and plug in.
Simplify with a single sturdy cable. USB-C, Lightning and Micro-USB connectors are interchangeable, allowing you to use a single cable to power and sync almost any device. Perfect for travel, throw this single Universal Cable in your bag and you’re covered.
