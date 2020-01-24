This 10-piece crystal Decanter/Whiskey Glass Set is now $20 (Reg. $60+)

Home Depot is now offering the 10-piece Studio Silversmiths Decanter and Whiskey Glass Serving Set for $20 in silver or gold. Be sure to use code HDDECORJAN20 at checkout to redeem the special price. Shipping is free in orders over $45; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. These sets are generally only available at Home Depot where they regularly fetch around $60 or more. For comparison sake, the 7-piece option is currently listed at $40 on Home Depot. This set includes a 34-ounce decanter, four 10-ounce whiskey glasses, the serving tray itself, and four matching coasters. You’re looking at nonleaded crystal glassware and a simple way to upgrade your serving game/bar area. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Now if the particular design of the lead deal doesn’t suit your taste, there are other options for less. This slightly more subdued Godinger set comes with a decanter and six whiskey glasses for under $17 Prime shipped. You won’t get the serving tray or the coasters with this option, but it is likely more universal in terms of design when it comes to matching your home decor. Rated 4+ stars.

OtterBox wine tumblers are also on sale at 25% off today and be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Studio Silversmiths Decanter/Whiskey Serving Set:

Silver and plaid 10-piece whiskey set is made with exceptional craftsmanship and care that exudes luxury and style. We blend timeless designs with a contemporary twist to bring you glassware that is refined and sophisticated. This stylish decanter and 4 glasses also contains a silver grey tray with 4 plates to add a dash of sophistication. Unlike traditional crystal, the set is beautifully crafted from 100% non-leaded crystal. Thus allowing you to safely store your best bottle and savor every sip. Gift yourself with something special.

