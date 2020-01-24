Prepay for two months of Sling TV to score a FREE Amazon Fire TV ($40 value)

Sling is offering new customers a FREE Amazon Fire TV when you pre-pay for two months of service. Note: To redeem this discount, you’ll need to scroll to the bottom of Sling’s homepage and click “Get This Offer” on the Fire TV promo. This means you’ll have to fork up at least $40 to get the Fire TV, but you’ll net two months of TV service at the same time. Just for note, the Fire TV sells for $40 by itself when not on sale at Amazon. Sling TV is great for those who are wanting to cut the cord as it offers ESPN, AMC, A&E, TNT, HGTV, History, ABC, Food Network, and more for a far lower price than you’d pay a cable company. Learn more about Sling here.

Now, if you already subscribe to Sling, or just want to use something like CBS All Access or YouTube to enjoy your media content, the Roku Premiere is just $29 right now. This is down from its $40 regular rate and will net you the ability to watch just about any type of online content you want.

Terms and Condition:

One per customer and cannot be combined. Must provide email address and credit card. Must pre-pay for two month(s) of Sling Orange or Sling Blue service. New and qualified existing customers only. Limit one device per Sling TV account. Not available with free trial. Not available in Puerto Rico. After two month(s), your credit card will be charged monthly for applicable subscription until you cancel your service. Cancel on Sling.com or visit help.sling.com to contact us. Programming fees are charged monthly in advance and no credits or refunds will be issued for partial or prepaid months after cancellation.

