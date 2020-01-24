Get perpetual access to 50 premium typefaces with MyFonts for $50 (Orig. $199)

In any design project involving text, choosing the right font is very important. With the MyFonts Monotype Fresh Font Bundle, you can pick from 50 handcrafted typefaces from one of the most respected font-making brands. The bundle is now only $49.99 (Orig. $199) at 9to5Toys Specials.

While standard web fonts are okay in certain circumstances, they are completely generic. When you are trying to create a brand, it makes sense to use something more distinctive.

This bundle brings together 50 great fonts from Monotype, the worlds’ largest collection of typefaces. The collection includes sans-serif, script, and display fonts in various styles, from semi-bold title fonts to highly readable body typefaces.

Each font in the bundle has been created by an expert designer, and most offer an expansive array of characters. You get all the benefits of OpenType formatting and the quality of a premium font face.

The MyFonts license offers perpetual access to all 50 fonts, which you can download and use on up to five computers.

It’s worth $199, but you can get the MyFonts Monotype Fresh Font Bundle now for only $49.99.

