Save 24% on LG’s 32-inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $295, more from $90

BuyDig is currently offering the LG 32-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor for $295 shipped when code GAME has been used at checkout. Usually selling for $388, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, is $4 under the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we’ve seen. Sporting a 32-inch 1440p panel armed with a 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor offers a noteworthy experience whether you’re looking to get work done throughout the day or dive into your favorite game at night. Freesync helps with the latter, and the same gaming focus carries into this monitor’s design. Ports enter in the form of dual HDMI and a single DisplayPort input. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 290 customers. Head below for more from $90.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Regardless of which monitor you’ll be picking up, grabbing an extra HDMI cable is always a great idea. Or if you’d like to ensure it’ll work with your newer MacBook, score this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable instead.

LG 32-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor features:

The QHD 32GK650F combines AMD Radeon FreeSync technology with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms motion blur reduction and Dynamic Action Sync for smooth gameplay with virtually no tearing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!