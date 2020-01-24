Logitech’s G903 LIGHTSPEED mouse works + charges wirelessly at $60 (Reg. $75+)

Amazon is offering the Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its regular going rate of $75 or more these days, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This mouse features Logitech’s POWERPLAY Wireless Charging, which allows you to recharge the mouse while using it on a compatible pad. You’ll also score LIGHTSPEED technology, providing a 1ms response time even over wireless communication, which ensures smooth gameplay without any pesky cords. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now, if you’re just wanting to add a wireless mouse to your setup, why not opt for Amazon’s #1 best-seller. It’ll only set you back $10.50 Prime shipped while still providing a great experience. Just note that it’s not rechargeable, and requires batteries every now and then.

More of a MMO player? CORSAIR just released its latest Scimitar RGB Elite mouse which packs 15 customizable buttons, 12 of which are right under your thumb for easy access. Learn more in our announcement coverage here.

Logitech G903 Wireless Mouse features:

LIGHTSPEED WIRELESS: latency can be the difference between winning it all or losing. LIGHTSPEED wireless technology features a 1 ms report rate for competition level twitch targeting

ADVANCED PMW3366 SENSOR: equipped with the PMW3366 optical sensor zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration across the entire DPI range (200 12,000DPI) at speeds over 400 IPS

ADVANCED MECHANICAL BUTTON TENSIONING: delivers an exceptionally clean and crisp button feel, response, and consistency. Battery Life: Default lighting: 24 hours, No lighting: 32 hours

