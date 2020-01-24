Score this year of high-end Polk Audio bookshelf speakers at $449 (Save 25%)

Adorama is currently offering a pair of Polk Audio LSiM703 Bookshelf Loudspeakers in Vernon Cherry for $449 shipped. Having originally sold for $1,498, they’ve been trending around the Amazon all-time low of $299 lately. Today’s offer saves you 25% and matches the best price we’ve seen to date. Featuring a 3-way driver system, this dynamically-balanced loudspeaker also packs a 36Hz-40kHz frequency response range. Polk’s PowerPort Bass Venting feature is also included, which cuts down on wasted power and is said to produce a more efficient bass response. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A solid purchase to make alongside today’s discounted speaker pair is the SMSL SA50 Class D Amplifier and Power Adapter for $60 at Amazon. This budget-friendly buy helps complete your new audio setup and allows you to adjust volume settings, as well.

Though if you won’t be starting from scratch, complete your setup with a pair of wall-mounted speaker stands at just $25.50. Bringing these into the mix let you get the perfect angle for these speakers and free up some space on your desk or home entertainment console.

Polk Audio LSiM703 Bookshelf Loudspeaker features:

There’s no doubt that bookshelf loudspeakers offer greater placement flexibility than floorstanding loudspeakers but usually with a trade-off in performance. Not so with the LSiM703 bookshelf loudspeakers. You’ll be delightfully surprised to hear the kind of performance that befits Polk Audio flagship loudspeaker line.

