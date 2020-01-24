For $36, an extra Sony DualShock 4 will let you game with a friend (Orig. $60)

ANTOnline via Rakuten is offering the Sony DualShock 4 PlayStation Controller for $35.99 shipped when coupon code ANT4 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Having retailed for $60, this controller can currently be found at Amazon for $46. Today’s offer beats our last mention by $1 and comes within $2 of the lowest price we’ve tracked. While I love my Nintendo Switch, I have found the DualShock 4 to offer a much more comfortable gaming experience. If you have yet to own a second DualShock 4 controller, this deal gives you an inexpensive way to cash in on couch co-op opportunities. Every Borderlands game sports split-screen co-op, making that series a great place to get started. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

In need of a new game to play? Stack savings when snagging this discounted PlayStation gift card we spotted yesterday then head over to our roundup of today’s best game deals. There you’ll find Destiny 2: Shadowkeep for $24 and God of War at $8 alongside many others.

Speaking of controllers, we just covered PowerA’s upcoming Animal Crossing Switch controllers. They’re now available for pre-order, allowing you to show off your love for this game in an all-new way.

On top of that, I just reviewed HORI’s Split Pad Pro. There I dive into the pros and cons of a Nintendo Switch accessory that aims to bring a more comfortable portable gaming experience. Spoiler alert: I loved it.

Sony DualShock 4 features:

The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the dual analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved to provide a greater sense of control, no matter what you play

The new multi touch and clickable touch pad on the face of the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller opens up worlds of new gameplay possibilities for both newcomers and veteran gamers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!