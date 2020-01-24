Start your business with a Square Stand + Apple Pay reader at $120 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the Square Stand for iPad with both Contactless and Chip Reading for $119.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its regular going rate of $170 at Amazon, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you run any type of a small business, then you’ve likely heard of Square. Through a simple iPad application, you can manage inventory, track sales, accept payments from multiple providers (including Apple Pay), and more. Plus, this stand holds your iPad at the perfect angle and gives your small business a more professional look. Note: The Square Stand is compatible with 9.7-inch iPads and not Apple’s latest devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Already have the Square Stand? Or prefer to use your own stand and just want the card reader itself? Well, the Square Contactless and Chip Reader is under $26 to buy on its own, just know that you won’t be able to accept swipe payments with it.

However, if you’re wanting to accept swipe cards, the Square Lightning Reader is available for under $10. Pairing both the Lightning Reader and the Contactless/Chip Reader would be a great way to kickstart your small business.

Square Stand features:

Square Stand is the simple, stylish, and secure iPad point of sale. Accept all kinds of payments, connect the hardware, and speed up your checkout

Square Reader for contactless and chip and its dock are included so you can accept every way your customers want to pay

Square Stand comes with a USB hub so you can easily add a receipt printer, cash drawer, and bar code scanner

Compatible with iPad (2017, 2018), iPad Pro 9. 7″, and iPad Air (1, 2). Not currently supported – iPad (7th generation 2019), iPad Air (3rd generation 2019)

