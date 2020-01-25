Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock supports 40Gbps + dual 4K60: $100 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $99.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is among some of the best pricing we’ve tracked recently. This compact dock delivers several ports including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-A, and Ethernet. Users will be able to achieve 40Gbps performance and run two 4K displays at 60Hz. It’s compatible with both Windows and Mac. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

If you’d rather have an option that attaches directly to your MacBook Pro/Air, take a gander at AUKEY’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. It’s priced at $36, making it an affordable alternative if you’re willing to give up Elgato branding and its form-factor. In my review, I found it to be a “refined, versatile, and reliable MacBook companion.”

With more I/O, it’s time to expand your horizons with some additional displays. We’ve got several monitors on sale, swing by our roundup to find options priced from $90.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock features:

Thunderbolt 3: enjoy 40 Gb/s throughput for maximum performance across all ports

HDMI and DisplayPort: drive dual displays up to 4K resolution at 60 Hz each

USB 3.1 Gen 1: benefit from high-performance support for SSDs, SuperDrive and more

Gigabit Ethernet: capitalize on increased network performance

