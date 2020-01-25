Seagate’s 2TB hybrid SSHD puts PS4 storage woes to bed at $60 (Amazon low), more

Amazon is offering the Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD for $59.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve got a PlayStation lying around, it may be time to increase its capacity. This affordable drive quadruples the measly 500GB of storage that was offered in the initial console and doubles modern offerings. Thanks to a hybrid design that combines solid state technology with a conventional hard drive, frequently-used files will be automatically moved accordingly to deliver better performance. This drive is backed by a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We also spotted the LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB External Hard Drive for $119.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $29 off the going rate found at retailers like BuyDig and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This rugged drive is a great solution for those that need portable storage that can withstand a drop and resist water. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you opt for the Seagate above, there’s a good chance you’re replacing an existing drive. Put it to use with a Cable Matters USB-C HDD Enclosure for $20. This way you’ll be ready to backup photos or pave the way for an external Boot Camp drive for Windows to reside on.

Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD features:

Faster load times for non-stop performance and play

Performs up to 5X faster than 7200 rpm desktop hard drives

Up to 2TB of capacity to store 80x 25GB games

