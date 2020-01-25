Get a better night’s sleep with Snuggle-Pedic products from $24, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Relief-Mart (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Sunggle-Pedic Items from $24 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Original Ultra-Luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow at $47.99. Regularly as much as $60, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’ve been in the market for a new pillow, this could be it. Featuring a shredded bamboo and memory foam filling that’s designed to keep you cool all night long. There’s nothing worse than waking up to a warm pillow (at least, for me), so having one that stays cool is crucial to a good night’s sleep. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands. Shop the entire sale here.

My personal choice when it comes to pillows is this memory foam option that has a cooling gel layer on top. I’ve used it for many years, and at this point, find it hard to sleep without it. At under $24 Prime shipped, it offers quite a bit of saving over going with today’s lead deal, though you won’t get the bamboo-style filling like Snuggle-Pedic offers.

However, if you just need a few more pillows to fill your shams on the bed, grab two from AmazonBasics for $23 Prime shipped. While these don’t offer the cooling or support of the pillows above, they are perfect for decorations and the like.

Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow features:

Shredded Style Combination Pressure Relieving Memory Foam Pillow That NEVER GOES FLAT! Our Top Quality PRIME foam does not contain the Cheap Fiber-Fill and Low Density Foams that Lack Durability and Won’t Hold Their Shape, So You Can Maintain That Perfect Alignment As You Sleep. Our Kool-Flow Soft and Luxurious, Extra Breathable Micro-Vented Zipperless Covering Made In The U.S.A. with 43% Viscose of Bamboo, 56.4 percent Polyester, .6 Percent Lycra KEEPS YOU COOL ALL NIGHT LONG!

