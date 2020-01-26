Today only, score a top-rated Blue Yeti Mic for $64 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $149)

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished Blue Yeti USB Microphone in various colors for $63.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $149 but goes for around $125 at Amazon these days in new condition. If you’re looking to jumpstart your podcasting career, the Yeti is a solid place to start. It features USB-connectivity and a slimmed-down design in four different colors. Notable specs include various patterns such as cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, and stereo, alongside gain control, muting, and headphone output. Compatible with both Mac and PC. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Includes a two-year warranty.

Those looking to invest a bit less at the outset will want to check out Blue’s Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone at $42. This known as one of the best entry-level options out there for podcast, but it’s also a solid choice for upgrading your FaceTime audio and other uses.

For more details on setting up a podcasting setup, be sure to jump over to our in-depth guide with additional top picks on mics and more.

Blue Microphones Yeti Nano USB Mic features:

Perfect for podcasting, game streaming, Skype calls, YouTube or music

No-latency headphone output, headphone volume and mic mute

Standard threading for Radius III Shock Mount and/or Compass Boom Arm

Plug ‘N play-mac and PC compatible

Cardioid and Omni pickup patterns; supports sample rates up to 24-bit/48Khz

