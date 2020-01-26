Refresh your bedspread with Amazon’s 1-day sale on cotton sheet sets from $28

- Jan. 26th 2020 10:08 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, California Design Den (99% positive all-time feedback from 8,400+) via Amazon is discounting a selection of its 100% cotton 4-piece sheet sets. Deals start at $28 shipped with the twin XL set, but one standout is on the queen option at $30.39. Down from $40, today’s offer saves you 24% and is a new all-time low. This 400-thread count bed set includes a flat sheet, elastic fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Each of the inclusions are comprised of a soft and silky sateen weave and is made from 100% cotton. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 8,500 customers. 

Looking for other ways to refresh your home decor? Right now you can also save 20% on a selection of live house plants at Amazon with deals starting at $16.

California Design Den 4-piece cotton sheet set features:

A luxurious sleep begins between the sheets. Our gorgeous, 400-Thread-Count Twin XL Sheets are made simply and ethically. Each 100 percent pure cotton sheet set delivers a soft feel and durable construction for the ultimate bedroom experience. They’re perfect for refreshing your living space with a pop of color, or as an elegant essential for your new home.

