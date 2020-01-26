Save 20% on live house plans at Amazon with deals starting at $16, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% off a selection of live house plants with deals starting at $16 Prime shipped. One standout is on this 25-pack of assorted succulents from Costa Farms for $30.20. Normally fetching $38, today’s offer marks a new all-time low on this pack and saves you 20%. Standing 2-inches tall, this assortment of succulents is perfect for placing around your home to add a bit of green into your decor. Each plant ships in a lightweight, 1-inch grower’s pot. Alongside just refreshing your space, the 25-pack leaves you with some left over to give as gifts, incorporate into DIY projects, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 405 customers. Head below for more.

Don’t forget to check the rest of today’s sale right here for even more live house plants. Deals start at $16, and you’ll find plenty of other options alongside the featured succulent deal. Peruse all of the options right here.

Costa Farms succulent pack features:

Houseplants have the magical quality of making any space more inviting, and this makes them ideal décor items for homes and offices. Costa Farms is always working on putting together new plant collections that make it easier for you to pick the plants that are right for you. Look for our Costa Farms brand on all our products. Our expert growers do their best to select plants that are similar to those pictured. We hand pick and carefully pack each plant. Keep in mind that the plant you receive may be a variation based on availability and time of year.

