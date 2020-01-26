Greenworks 20-inch Cordless Snow Thrower hits $221 (38% off), more from $103

- Jan. 26th 2020 9:19 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of GreenWorks snow throwers headlined by its 20-inch Cordless model for $221.23 shipped. Normally selling for $355, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, matches the previous holiday mention, and is the lowest price we’ve seen in over 2-years. Featuring a 20-inch clearing path, this snow thrower weighs just 33-pounds and is powered by an 80V motor for effortlessly cleaning off your driveway. It sports an instant-start design that doesn’t require any gas, oil or tune-ups. Plus, the included 2Ah battery nets you 45-minutes of snow blowing. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,300 customers. Head below for more.

Also include in the sale today, Amazon offers the Greenworks 20-inch 13 Amp Corded Snow Thrower for $103.08 shipped. Down from $155, today’s offer saves you 33% and is the best price we’ve seen since 2017. Compared to the lead deal, you’re giving up the untethered battery-powered functionality for a corded experience. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 940 customers.

Greenworks 20-inch Cordless Snow Thrower features:

Greenworks Pro 80-Volt 20-in Cordless Electric Snow Blower with 20-inch auger width and utilizing the powerful 80V lithium ion power. 6-inch rear wheels make it easy to maneuver. Digital controlled brushless motor for more torque, longer run-time, quiet operation, and longer life

