Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 45% off winter boots, women’s apparel, and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Doublju (95% positive all-time feedback from 84,000+) via Amazon is taking 20% off a selection of apparel starting at $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One of the more eye-catching options is on the JJ Perfection Long Sleeve Open Front Long Cardigan at $20.79. Down from $26, today’s offer is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. Comprised of a rayon and polyester blend, this causal cardigan has long sleeves and comes in a variety of colors. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 700 customers. Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here or head below for more.
Today’s Gold Box is also giving you a chance to refresh your outerwear with Amazon’s up to 45% on Mishansha Winter Boots sale. Prices start at $20 in the sale, with several styles of boots available. The Mishansha Winter Snow Hiking Boots are a standout at $25.89 shipped, down from $38 to a new low. With a fur trim, these boots will keep your feet warm while providing traction thanks to a rubber sole. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 215 customers.
Long Sleeve Open Front Long Cardigan features:
- Women’s casual soft long sweater cardigan coat
- Features long sleeve, open front, two side pockets, side slits and stretch fabric. Various Color Choices.
- Please be advised to see our size chart in the descriptions below for the most accurate fit.
