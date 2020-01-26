Add top Kindle eBooks to your digital library on sale from under $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of top Kindle eBook reads with deals starting at $0.99. Each of the discounted titles will become permanent additions to your digital collection, and you’ll find a pretty wide range of genres in today’s sale including science fiction works, literature, mysteries, and more. Many of these eBooks normally sell for $10 or more, so today is a great chance to get acclaimed reads without spending full price. Ratings are pretty great across the board here, and in fact, most books carry best-seller status in their respective genres. So what are you waiting for? Check out the entire selection of eBooks right here to find your next favorite title.

Treat your digital library to some new comics as well by swinging by ComiXology’s recent Marvel Infinity Gauntlet sale with up to 71% in savings to be had. Deals start at under $1, with a variety of Avengers-themed titles to dive into. Get all the details right here.

The Whisper Man synopsis:

In this dark, suspenseful thriller, Alex North weaves a multi-generational tale of a father and son caught in the crosshairs of an investigation to catch a serial killer preying on a small town. After the sudden death of his wife, Tom Kennedy believes a fresh start will help him and his young son Jake heal. A new beginning, a new house, a new town. Featherbank. But the town has a dark past. Twenty years ago, a serial killer abducted and murdered five residents. Until Frank Carter was finally caught, he was nicknamed “The Whisper Man,” for he would lure his victims out by whispering at their windows at night.

