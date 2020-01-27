AeroGarden Bounty delivers a high-end indoor garden system for $150

- Jan. 27th 2020 8:00 am ET

Today only, Woot offers the AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Garden System for $149.95. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $300 with Amazon currently discounting to $215. Today’s deal is $50 less than our previous mention, as well. AeroGarden’s high-end Bounty delivers Wi-Fi connectivity and smartphone control, so you can easily monitor your herbs and veggies from anywhere. Customizable LED lights and enough space for nine plants at a time are additional highlights. With winter months in full-swing, this is a great time to jumpstart your plants for warmer weather. Over 200 Amazon reviewers have left a combined 4.6/5 star rating.

The featured deal above is likely overkill in both price and features for many aspiring at-home botanists. Consider going with the AeroGarden Harvest instead for 33% less and get your feet wet with a more entry-level model. This kit ships with six starter pods and has enough space for up to six plants at a time with room to grow nearly a foot tall. Built-in LED lights, a small footprint, and great ratings round out the top AeroGarden Harvest details.

Head over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops on eco-friendly products for your home and more.

AeroGarden Bounty features:

AeroGardens are the world’s leading indoor gardening systems. The AeroGarden Bounty Wi-Fi grows more, faster than any AeroGarden to date. You can grow up to 9 plants in this garden and they’ll love the 45 watts of high performance, energy efficient LED lighting. The LED lights are tuned to the specific spectrum that allows plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests.

