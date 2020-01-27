Aukey’s 4K dash camera is great for road trips at $69 (Reg. $80), more

AukeyDirect via Amazon is offering its 4K Compact Dash Camera for $69.29 shipped with the code U25NYUYS at checkout. Down from its $80 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the ability to record in 4K, this dash camera is perfect for capturing everything in high-quality so you can easily read license plates or relive that gorgeous sunset. The mounting style of this dash camera keeps it close to your windshield, so it doesn’t obstruct your view. Plus, thanks to loop recording, you’ll never run out of storage space on your microSD card. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We also spotted that AukeyDirect via Amazon is offering its 1080p 3-in-1 Dash Camera for $122.39 shipped with the code CRVERLZ8 at checkout. Down from its over $150 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This dash camera sports a unique ability to record the inside and outside of your vehicle, or record out the front and back, depending on how you set it up. Plus, it captures quality 1080p footage for easy viewing. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Whichever dash camera you choose, be sure to grab this 32GB microSD card at Amazon. It’s under $8 Prime shipped and thanks to loop recording, will never run out of storage room.

Aukey 4K Compact Dash Camera features:

Clear Video Capture: The DR02 J backs you up in any road incident. An advanced image sensor and super-wide field of view capture everything in ultra-sharp 4K(2880 x 2160 @24fps) video with HDR. Also captures stills and optional in-car audio

Emergency Recording & Loop Recording: Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage. Connect to the AUKEY GM-32 GPS Antenna (sold separately) to embed location & speed data for trip tracking and greater protection

Easy Mounting: Easily and securely mount to your windshield in seconds with the included sticker mount (and two spare double-sided 3M pads). The dash cam is meant to remain mounted but may be removed, if desired, by simply unclipping and unplugging

