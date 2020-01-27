Cole Haan shoes and outerwear up to 50% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

For three days only, Hautelook is having a men’s Cole Haan Event that’s offering up to 50% off shoes, accessories, and outerwear. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. The men’s Nantucket Rugged Plaid Toe Boots are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $130. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $250. This style is a great option for this winter and has a cushioned insole to promote comfort. It also has a ridgid outsole to help give you traction and they will look nice paired with jeans or slacks alike. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Another standout from this sale is the men’s Quilted Ribbed Collar Jacket. Originally priced at $300, however during the sale you can find it for $112. This jacket is very versatile and has a timeless design that you can wear for years to come.

Our top picks for men include:

