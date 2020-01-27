Step up your cleaning game with this smart robot vacuum at $143.50 (Reg. $220)

Potensic (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the dser RoboGeek 21T Alexa-enabled Robot Vacuum for $143.59 shipped with the code 7VJVJ2GI and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $220 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Sporting Alexa control, this robotic vacuum can be run with just a simple voice command. Plus, you can schedule it to go at certain times when you know that nobody is home. Plus, this vacuum comes with two boundary strips so you can tell it what’s off-limits so it doesn’t wander under couches or into the kid’s room. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings toward Amazon’s Echo Dot. It’s currently down to $35 right now and would net you the ability to vocally control your new vacuum, while also allowing you to listen to Amazon Music HD, Spotify, or even Apple Music. Plus, Echo Dot is great for smart home control.

Need to clean up on a budget? Be sure to check out the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum. It’s under $30 shipped at Amazon and makes it super simple to clean up smaller messes. Just know that this one model requires manual input to clean, whereas today’s lead deal just needs a simple voice command.

dser RoboGeek 21T Robot Vacuum features:

Smart Control: Vacuum from anywhere via the smartphone app or remote control and utilise a wide variety of vacuuming functions. Supports iOS 8.0 (or above) and Android 4.4 (or above).

BoostGen Technology: When extra vacuuming strength is needed the robot vacuum cleaner automatically increases suction within 1.5 seconds to provide the best possible clean.

Advanced Features: Avoids falling off stairs and other edges using upgraded anti-drop technology with infrared sensors; Automatically returns to the charging station when the battery goes below 20%, ensuring this robot sweeper is ready every time.

Perfect Performance: Includes a strong suction of 1600Pa; vacuums for up to 100 minutes; has an extra-large 600ml dust box and the robotic vacuum is ultra thin with a height of just 2.83″.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

