Elgato’s 4K60 Pro is a Twitch streaming must-have at $200 (Reg. $350+)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro for $199.99 shipped. This is down from its $400 going rate and is a match for our last mention. Offering the ability to capture 4K footage at 60FPS, this card is crucial for high-end game streamers. It offers HDMI in and HDMI out so you can go from console or PC into the card, and then out to your favorite monitor. Elgato’s software is specifically designed to help aid you in streaming, which we went over in our “how to stream” post. Whether you’re wanting to become the next Twitch superstar or just want to show your favorite gameplay moments to friends, this is a great investment. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t need 4K capabilities, then check out the Elgato Game Capture Card HD60 S. It’s under $150 at Amazon and doesn’t require a spare PCIe lane, thanks to USB connectivity.

Another streaming essential is the Elgato Cam Link 4K. It takes an HDMI input from any camera and lets you use it as a webcam input on your computer.

Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro features:

Ultra quality: capture your gameplay in immaculate 4K resolution at 60 FPS

Instant Gameview: power your workflow with superior low latency technology

Dedicated software: record with ease and export to your favorite editing app

Supported Resolution- Up to 2160p60

