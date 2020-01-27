Instant Pot Lux $57 + multi-cooker spices/sauces from $17 (Up to 25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon up to 25% off Instant Pot, McCormick multi-cooker spices, and more. You can score the Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $56.99 shipped. That’s up to 29% off, $13 under Walmart’s sale price and the best we can find. For comparison sake, it also a few buck less than the 3-quart model right now. This 1-pot meal solution combines six small kitchen appliances in to one and features 12 preset cooking modes for “ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, desserts,” and more. The 6-quart inner pot is made of 3-ply stainless steel and is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Fortunately, Amazon is also discounting a series of spice mixtures, BBQ sauces, and dry rubs today for all of your tasty Instant Pot meals. Including options from McCormick and Stubb’s, you’re looking at up to 31% off with prices starting from $17 and solid reviews on everything.

Be sure to browse through our picks of the best cookbooks to try this January for even more ideas. You’ll also want to check out this deal on the cooking Instant Pot blender and the new Cuisinart smart grills.

Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

The Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker combines 6 Appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Consistently delicious: 12 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Easy to clean: fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components and accessories are dishwasher safe

