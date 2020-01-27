Anker’s 1080p Nebula Prizm II is down to a new low at $146 (Reg. $230)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Nebula Prizm II 1080p Projector for $145.99 shipped. Down from its $230 going rate, our last mention was $160 and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Nebula Prizm II sports 1080p projection capabilities and allows you to enjoy up to a 120-inch projected display. The built-in speakers and HDMI input makes it super simple to enjoy content wherever you are, provided you have a wall outlet to plug into. Whether you’re wanting to upgrade your movie night routine or expand your gaming capabilities to a larger screen, this projector gets the job done. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Put a bit of your savings toward this travel carry case for your new projector. It’s designed specifically for the Prizm II and offers room for both the power cord and projector. At $30 shipped, it’s a no-brainer buy.

Also, don’t forget to grab a spare HDMI cable to use with your new projector. Amazon has them for under $6 Prime shipped, and it’d be a great way to spend a bit of what you save today.

Anker Nebula Prizm II Projector features:

Full HD Picture: Place in virtually any room to enhance your favorite shows or movies with a native full HD 1080p 40″-120″ picture. (Recommended for use in low-light environments).

Built-In Speaker: Dual drivers deliver balanced audio through left and right speaker grilles, pumping out a deep, immersive bass sound.

Keystone Correction: Horizontal and vertical (±40°) adjustment ensures a clear picture from any distance or angle.

Comprehensive Compatibility: Connect almost any device including Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox, and PS4 via HDMI or USB Lightning cable.

