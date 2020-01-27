Score a deal on your next ride/meal delivery, Uber gift cards from $22.50

- Jan. 27th 2020 5:01 pm ET

Get this deal
10% off $22.50
0

Walmart is now offering some notable discounts on Uber gift cards. You can score the $100, $50 or $25 cards at $90, $45, or $22.50, respectively. Delivery is free for all via email. These cards are good for up to 10% off your next Uber ride and can also be used towards your next Uber Eats order as well. Considering how popular these services are these days and often these Walmart gift card deals sell out quicker than not, you’ll want jump on these immediately. And it only makes sense to have some free credit in your pocket if you plan on using Uber’s services at all over the next few months. More details below.

Speaking of gift cards deals, we still have a nice selection of discounts on a collection of cards we don’t often see on sale. Those include the GAP, Xbox, PlayStation, adidas, GameStop, and Under Armour, to name a few. You can find everything right here

While we are looking at free credit offers, Target is handing out $25 to use towards your next purchase just for singing up for a RedCard.

Uber Gift Cards:

The Uber app connects you to a reliable ride in minutes. From low-cost to premium, every option feels like an upgrade to the everyday. And payment is automatic—no cash, no card, no hassle. You will receive a confirmation email from Walmart.com within minutes of successful order placement.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
10% off $22.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Uber

Uber

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard