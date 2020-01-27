Score a deal on your next ride/meal delivery, Uber gift cards from $22.50

Walmart is now offering some notable discounts on Uber gift cards. You can score the $100, $50 or $25 cards at $90, $45, or $22.50, respectively. Delivery is free for all via email. These cards are good for up to 10% off your next Uber ride and can also be used towards your next Uber Eats order as well. Considering how popular these services are these days and often these Walmart gift card deals sell out quicker than not, you’ll want jump on these immediately. And it only makes sense to have some free credit in your pocket if you plan on using Uber’s services at all over the next few months. More details below.

Speaking of gift cards deals, we still have a nice selection of discounts on a collection of cards we don’t often see on sale. Those include the GAP, Xbox, PlayStation, adidas, GameStop, and Under Armour, to name a few. You can find everything right here.

While we are looking at free credit offers, Target is handing out $25 to use towards your next purchase just for singing up for a RedCard.

Uber Gift Cards:

The Uber app connects you to a reliable ride in minutes. From low-cost to premium, every option feels like an upgrade to the everyday. And payment is automatic—no cash, no card, no hassle. You will receive a confirmation email from Walmart.com within minutes of successful order placement.

