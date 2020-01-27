Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage drops to $140 shipped (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Checked Large Luggage in the color Deep Blue for $139.96 shipped. Regularly priced at $219, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This luggage is great for all of your travel needs. Its hardshell helps to keep your essentials secure and it has four 360-degree spinner wheels. I also love that it features a TSA lock and a spacious interior to hold all of your gear. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 5,000 reviews. Head below to find even more deals.

However, if you’re looking for a smaller travel bag or a carry-on the adidas Diablo Duffel Bag is a great option. It’s priced at $25 and comes in an array of color options. It also has an adjustable shoulder strap for carrying convenience.

Finally, be sure to check out Under Armour’s Scrimmage Backpack that’s marked down to $23.50, which is 30% off the regular rate.

Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage features:

28″ Spinner Luggage maximizes your Packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips

Packing Dimensions: 28.0 x 19.75 x 12.5″, Overall Dimensions: 31.0 x 20.0 x 12.75, Weight: 11.5 pounds

10 Year Limited Warranty: Samsonite products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards

Four, Multi Directional Spinner Wheels for effortless mobility, re engineered Lightweight

Handsome Slider in square Full capacity Design featuring 10 Over sized Zipper and Interior Divider with organization Pockets

