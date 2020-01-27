StarTech’s 85W Thunderbolt 3 Dock can drive two 4K monitors at $240 (Save 20%)

- Jan. 27th 2020 2:19 pm ET

Get this deal
$300 $240
0

Amazon is currently offering the StarTech Dual 4K Monitor Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $240.29 shipped. Having dropped from $300, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $11 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen otherwise. With the ability to delivery 85W of power to a connect MacBook, StarTech’s dock features seven ports for expanding a paired machine’s I/O. Thunderbolt 3 capabilities allow you to drive two 4K displays simultaneously thanks to the dual USB-C ports. There’s also Gigabit Ethernet, USB, DisplayPort, and more. With 140 customers having left a review, it carries 4+ star rating from nearly 60% of shoppers.

A nice way to leverage your savings is by picking up this well-reviewed 3.3-foot Thunderbolt 3 cable at Amazon. It sells for $23 and provides enough flexibility to configure everything in your setup the way you’d like.

Over the weekend we spotted a $30 discount on Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock, which is still live right now. Supporting both 40Gbps speeds and dual 4K60 output, this option is on sale for $100. This option is bus-powered, so you won’t be able to take advantage of the power passthrough present in the featured deal.

StarTech Dual 4K Monitor Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Great for video editing and other Ultra HD tasks, this Thunderbolt 3 dual 4K monitor docking station supports 40Gbps speeds and 4K resolution on two monitors. Run resource-demanding applications on two independent displays, without draining system resources. This TB3 dock lets you connect your laptop to: 1x 4K monitor via the DP port, 1x 4K monitor via the TB3 USB C port (6ft cable included) or 1x 5K monitor via the DP & TB3 USB C port.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$300 $240
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

StarTech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go