StarTech’s 85W Thunderbolt 3 Dock can drive two 4K monitors at $240 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the StarTech Dual 4K Monitor Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $240.29 shipped. Having dropped from $300, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $11 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen otherwise. With the ability to delivery 85W of power to a connect MacBook, StarTech’s dock features seven ports for expanding a paired machine’s I/O. Thunderbolt 3 capabilities allow you to drive two 4K displays simultaneously thanks to the dual USB-C ports. There’s also Gigabit Ethernet, USB, DisplayPort, and more. With 140 customers having left a review, it carries 4+ star rating from nearly 60% of shoppers.

A nice way to leverage your savings is by picking up this well-reviewed 3.3-foot Thunderbolt 3 cable at Amazon. It sells for $23 and provides enough flexibility to configure everything in your setup the way you’d like.

Over the weekend we spotted a $30 discount on Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock, which is still live right now. Supporting both 40Gbps speeds and dual 4K60 output, this option is on sale for $100. This option is bus-powered, so you won’t be able to take advantage of the power passthrough present in the featured deal.

StarTech Dual 4K Monitor Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Great for video editing and other Ultra HD tasks, this Thunderbolt 3 dual 4K monitor docking station supports 40Gbps speeds and 4K resolution on two monitors. Run resource-demanding applications on two independent displays, without draining system resources. This TB3 dock lets you connect your laptop to: 1x 4K monitor via the DP port, 1x 4K monitor via the TB3 USB C port (6ft cable included) or 1x 5K monitor via the DP & TB3 USB C port.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!