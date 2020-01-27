Upgrade your NAS or RAID array with WD’s 4TB Red drive at $90, more

Newegg is offering the WD Red 3.5-inch 4TB Internal Hard Drive for $89.99 shipped with the code EMCDGFN29 at checkout. Down from its going rate of around $115 by third-party sellers at Amazon, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. WD Red is my go-to for NAS setups or RAID arrays. Designed for 24/7 use, these drives are perfect for long-term storage solutions. Shipping with a 3-year warranty, WD backs this drive should anything happen to fail, though I’ve never had a Red drive give up on me. WD’s NAS-focused drives are built to withstand up to 180TB of transfers per year, ensuring that it’s ready for the long haul. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other storage deals:

Don’t miss out on Seagate’s 2TB hybrid SSHD at $60. It offers a mixed SSD plus HDD experience, prioritizing frequently-used files for faster read and write speeds.

WD Red 4TB HDD features:

Specifically designed for use in NAS systems with up to 8 bays

Supports up to 180 TB/yr workload rate Rate is defined as the amount of user data transferred to or from the drive

NASware firmware for compatibility

Small and home office NAS systems in a 24/7 environment

3-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

