Upgrade your NAS or RAID array with WD’s 4TB Red drive at $90, more

- Jan. 27th 2020 2:44 pm ET

0

Newegg is offering the WD Red 3.5-inch 4TB Internal Hard Drive for $89.99 shipped with the code EMCDGFN29 at checkout. Down from its going rate of around $115 by third-party sellers at Amazon, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. WD Red is my go-to for NAS setups or RAID arrays. Designed for 24/7 use, these drives are perfect for long-term storage solutions. Shipping with a 3-year warranty, WD backs this drive should anything happen to fail, though I’ve never had a Red drive give up on me. WD’s NAS-focused drives are built to withstand up to 180TB of transfers per year, ensuring that it’s ready for the long haul. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other storage deals:

Don’t miss out on Seagate’s 2TB hybrid SSHD at $60. It offers a mixed SSD plus HDD experience, prioritizing frequently-used files for faster read and write speeds.

WD Red 4TB HDD features:

  • Specifically designed for use in NAS systems with up to 8 bays
  • Supports up to 180 TB/yr workload rate Rate is defined as the amount of user data transferred to or from the drive
  • NASware firmware for compatibility
  • Small and home office NAS systems in a 24/7 environment
  • 3-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Newegg WD ADATA Crucial

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide